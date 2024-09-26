Comparing SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) & Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) and SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Quanex Building Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of SPX Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Quanex Building Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of SPX Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quanex Building Products and SPX Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanex Building Products $1.13 billion 1.13 $82.50 million $2.44 11.05 SPX Technologies $1.74 billion 4.25 $89.90 million $2.05 77.99

Analyst Ratings

SPX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Quanex Building Products. Quanex Building Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPX Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Quanex Building Products and SPX Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanex Building Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 SPX Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33

Quanex Building Products presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.00%. SPX Technologies has a consensus target price of $141.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.80%. Given Quanex Building Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quanex Building Products is more favorable than SPX Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Quanex Building Products and SPX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanex Building Products 6.88% 14.68% 9.90% SPX Technologies 5.53% 19.20% 8.90%

Volatility & Risk

Quanex Building Products has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPX Technologies has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quanex Building Products beats SPX Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. In addition, the company provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. It sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc. supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. It offers its products under the Marley, Recold, SGS, Cincinnati Fan, TAMCO, Ingénia, Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, Williamson-Thermoflo, INDEECO, Heatrex, AccuTherm, Brasch, Spectrum, BannerDay PipeHeating, and Solar Products brands. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, inspection and rehabilitation equipment, and robotic systems under the Radiodetection, Pearpoint, Schonstedt, Dielectric, Riser Bond, Cues, ULC Robotics, and Sensors & Software brands; transportation systems under the Genfare brand; communication technologies products under the TCI and ECS brands; and obstruction lighting products under the Flash Technology, ITL, Sabik Marine, Sealite, and Avlite brands. The company markets its products through independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors, and retailers, as well as direct to customers. The company was formerly known as SPX Corporation and changed its name to SPX Technologies, Inc. in August 2022. SPX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.