BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) versus Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Head-To-Head Survey

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 103.5%. Gibson Energy pays out 153.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Gibson Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibson Energy 1.41% 20.55% 3.81% BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust N/A -10,476.57% -9,688.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gibson Energy and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gibson Energy and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibson Energy $8.16 billion 0.33 $158.69 million $0.78 21.42 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust $6.64 million 3.71 $5.60 million N/A N/A

Gibson Energy has higher revenue and earnings than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gibson Energy and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibson Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Gibson Energy has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. It serves producers, refiners, marketers, and integrated companies, as well as exploration and production companies. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

