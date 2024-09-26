Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) versus Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Head to Head Review

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Finch Therapeutics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics -127.48% -121.01% -39.66% Finch Therapeutics Group N/A -69.14% -26.92%

Risk and Volatility

Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

46.9% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Poseida Therapeutics and Finch Therapeutics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 388.89%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Finch Therapeutics Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Finch Therapeutics Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics $64.70 million 4.50 -$123.43 million ($1.19) -2.52 Finch Therapeutics Group $110,000.00 161.00 -$74.75 million ($10.14) -1.08

Finch Therapeutics Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Poseida Therapeutics. Poseida Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finch Therapeutics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Finch Therapeutics Group beats Poseida Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poseida Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications. It is also involved in the development of P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, lung, ovarian, pancreatic, and renal cancers; P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in preclinical development for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); and P-PSMA-101, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate under Phase 1 clinical trial for treating mCRPC. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-FVIII-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of hemophilia A; P-OTC-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; and P-PAH-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of phenylketonuria. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

(Get Free Report)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and license agreements with Skysong Innovations LLC, OpenBiome, Arizona State University, and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.