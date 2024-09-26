Crown LNG (CGBS) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 670 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Crown LNG to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Crown LNG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown LNG N/A N/A -34.39% Crown LNG Competitors -18.97% -42.49% -0.62%

Risk & Volatility

Crown LNG has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s peers have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crown LNG and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown LNG Competitors 128 727 959 18 2.47

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 54.89%. Given Crown LNG’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown LNG and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown LNG N/A -$6.19 million -0.34 Crown LNG Competitors $1.05 billion $82.30 million 79.07

Crown LNG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Crown LNG peers beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Crown LNG

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

