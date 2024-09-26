Financial Comparison: Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) versus CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out -17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CTO Realty Growth pays out 276.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CTO Realty Growth has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. CTO Realty Growth is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $739.34 million 0.30 -$27.02 million ($1.12) -2.97 CTO Realty Growth $109.12 million 4.04 $5.53 million $0.55 34.66

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and CTO Realty Growth”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CTO Realty Growth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTO Realty Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -4.95% -12.33% -1.64% CTO Realty Growth 14.52% 3.55% 1.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and CTO Realty Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 0 0 2.00 CTO Realty Growth 0 0 3 1 3.25

Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 24.92%. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.65%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

