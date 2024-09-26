Head-To-Head Contrast: Unitil (NYSE:UTL) vs. Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF)

Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) and Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chubu Electric Power and Unitil”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubu Electric Power N/A N/A N/A ($3.17) -3.76 Unitil $507.90 million 1.89 $45.20 million $3.00 19.83

Unitil has higher revenue and earnings than Chubu Electric Power. Chubu Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unitil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubu Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Unitil 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chubu Electric Power and Unitil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Chubu Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Unitil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Unitil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chubu Electric Power and Unitil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubu Electric Power N/A N/A N/A Unitil 9.53% 9.74% 2.90%

Summary

Unitil beats Chubu Electric Power on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources. The company is also involved in the fuel upstream, power generation procurement, and wholesale of electricity and gas businesses; and provides power network services. In addition, it engages in the construction for the development and maintenance of electric utilities-related facilities; and manufacture of materials and machinery for electric utilities-related facilities. Further, the company is involved in the gas supply and real estate activities, as well as life-related business about medical and health. Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides real estate management services. It serves approximately 108,100 electric customers and 87,500 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

