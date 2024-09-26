Brokerages Set Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT at $10.50

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts have commented on RVNC shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.00. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 328,781 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 823,658 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 672,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 820,587 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

