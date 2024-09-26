Head-To-Head Contrast: Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) & CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) and Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CONMED and Getinge AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get CONMED alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 1 4 0 2.80 Getinge AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

CONMED currently has a consensus target price of $79.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.82%. Given CONMED’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CONMED is more favorable than Getinge AB (publ).

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

CONMED has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getinge AB (publ) has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Getinge AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CONMED pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Getinge AB (publ) pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Getinge AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Getinge AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 7.73% 13.89% 5.07% Getinge AB (publ) 7.76% 8.56% 4.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CONMED and Getinge AB (publ)”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.24 billion 1.82 $64.46 million $2.61 28.10 Getinge AB (publ) $3.00 billion N/A $227.45 million $0.79 27.14

Getinge AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than CONMED. Getinge AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CONMED beats Getinge AB (publ) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. It markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also provides battery-powered and autoclavable bone power tool systems for use in orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries under Hall surgical brand name. In addition, it offers general surgery products, including clinical insufflation systems under AirSeal brand; smoke removal devices under Buffalo Filter brand; endomechanical products, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in minimally invasive surgeries; and electrosurgical solution comprising monopolar and bipolar generators, argon beam coagulation generators, handpieces, smoke management systems and other accessories. Further, the company provides endoscopic technologies, including therapeutic and diagnostic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the dilatation, hemostasis, biliary, structure management, and infection prevention and patient monitoring, including ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. It markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

About Getinge AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions. The company also provides surgical perfusion, endoscopic vessel harvesting, intra-aortic balloon counterpulsation, and drainage solutions; and operating room infrastructure equipment, anesthesia, advanced patient monitoring, operating room management, and operating room integration solutions. In addition, it offers pre-cleaning, cleaning and disinfection, sterilization, consumables, endoscope reprocessing, and sterile supply management solutions; connected medical devices; bioreactor systems, DPTE systems, Getinge isolators, terminal sterilization products, and sterilizers; and vivarium, biohazardous materials handling solutions, labware cleaning and sterilization, upstream bioprocessing, and bioreactor preparation solutions. It offers its products through a network of sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia and Pacific. Getinge AB (publ) was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.