Head to Head Analysis: Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) vs. Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Nano Labs”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $63.76 million 1.95 $9.05 million $0.37 15.46 Nano Labs $11.06 million 1.47 -$35.70 million N/A N/A

Everspin Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Everspin Technologies and Nano Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Everspin Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.34%. Given Everspin Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Nano Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies 2.92% 3.16% 2.61% Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Nano Labs on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, aerospace, and data center markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel, and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

