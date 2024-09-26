Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $141.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.29.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Steel Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $123.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.60 and its 200 day moving average is $128.84. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 481.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,461,000 after buying an additional 272,226 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 65.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 571,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,064,000 after buying an additional 225,832 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $32,178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,550,000 after buying an additional 202,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

