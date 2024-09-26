Analysts Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Target Price at $62.86

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $20.42 on Monday. Prothena has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $55.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.23. Prothena had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3184.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

