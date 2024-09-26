QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Head to Head Review

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) and QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and Company and QHSLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and Company 7.13% 14.49% 6.92% QHSLab -11.87% N/A -11.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Becton, Dickinson and Company and QHSLab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 1 7 0 2.88 QHSLab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus price target of $279.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.84%. Given Becton, Dickinson and Company’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Becton, Dickinson and Company is more favorable than QHSLab.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QHSLab has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and Company and QHSLab”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and Company $19.83 billion 3.43 $1.48 billion $4.54 51.81 QHSLab $1.41 million 0.69 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than QHSLab.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of QHSLab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats QHSLab on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular access technology, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication safety and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. The company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC. QHSLab, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

