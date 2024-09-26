Analysts Set Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target at $13.57

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $3.93 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $627.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,502.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

