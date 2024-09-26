Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives C$24.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIS. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins upped their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Savaria stock opened at C$21.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.16.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Savaria will post 1.1890411 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. Insiders own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

