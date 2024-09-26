Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives $125.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARM. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get ARM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ARM opened at $146.43 on Monday. ARM has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $153.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.91.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ARM will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of ARM by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

(Get Free Report

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.