Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $196.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $179.53 on Monday. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $93.95 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 63.73% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

