TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Receives $118.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th.

TNET opened at $95.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.35 and its 200-day moving average is $108.03. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 397.90%. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

In related news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,830.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TriNet Group news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,830.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

