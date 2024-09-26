Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Receives $34.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Barclays upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CADE opened at $31.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $60,490,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 176,681 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

