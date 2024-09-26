Brokerages Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT at $55.27

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.92.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $159,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

