Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Trading Down 4.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $156.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Global Payments traded as low as $98.27 and last traded at $99.23. 890,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,230,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.81.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GPN. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.36.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 194.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,388 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,967,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Global Payments by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,957,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,307,000 after buying an additional 193,137 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,412,000 after buying an additional 100,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,764,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,044,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

