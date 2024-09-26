Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $105.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 93.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $479,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

