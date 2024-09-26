Analysts Set Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) PT at $191.29

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 2.2 %

RRX stock opened at $164.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.27 and a 200 day moving average of $156.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -343.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $183.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.