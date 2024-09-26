B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cibc World Mkts

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -108.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.93.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

