Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $45.29, but opened at $43.72. Worthington Enterprises shares last traded at $45.88, with a volume of 142,302 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,833 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 43.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after buying an additional 172,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,329,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $19,073,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Further Reading

