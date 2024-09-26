KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $87.43, but opened at $83.20. KB Home shares last traded at $84.13, with a volume of 616,130 shares traded.

The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in KB Home by 3.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in KB Home by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

