Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $20.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. 7,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 13,114 shares.The stock last traded at $30.81 and had previously closed at $29.51.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Valhi Trading Up 15.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $960.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,697.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.24.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Valhi had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $559.70 million for the quarter.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,600.00%.
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
