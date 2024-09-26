Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.26, but opened at $14.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 35,844 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacira BioSciences

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO Frank D. Lee acquired 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,176 shares of company stock worth $136,240 and have sold 4,281 shares worth $105,494. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after acquiring an additional 418,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $641.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $178.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.