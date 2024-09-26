Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Up 7.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $48.38. 327,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,173,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

Specifically, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at $71,590,937.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Biohaven from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Biohaven from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.92.

Biohaven Stock Up 9.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,702 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Biohaven by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,347,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,050,000 after buying an additional 212,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Biohaven by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after buying an additional 1,458,072 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 181.4% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,028,000 after buying an additional 1,449,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,832,000 after buying an additional 973,227 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

