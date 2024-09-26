monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $296.00 to $327.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. monday.com traded as high as $284.14 and last traded at $283.40, with a volume of 5072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.64.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,747,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 19.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.96 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. Research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

