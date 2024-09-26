PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. 17,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,434. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

Get PT Bank Central Asia Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.