Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $24.82. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 2,175,203 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMMT. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 67,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 128,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $15,154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 192.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 56,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -141.50 and a beta of -0.99.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

