Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $24.82. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 2,175,203 shares traded.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMMT. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -141.50 and a beta of -0.99.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
