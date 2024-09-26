Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $22.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wave Life Sciences traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 914282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WVE. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of -1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. The company had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

