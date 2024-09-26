Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Drops By 99.4%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the August 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $91.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

