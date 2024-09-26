Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Increases By 577.9%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, an increase of 577.9% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SMC Price Performance

Shares of SMCAY stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. SMC has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $31.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. SMC had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 22.38%. Analysts predict that SMC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

