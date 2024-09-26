Short Interest in Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Drops By 99.5%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the August 31st total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ilustrato Pictures International Price Performance
OTCMKTS ILUS opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Ilustrato Pictures International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
About Ilustrato Pictures International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ilustrato Pictures International
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.