Short Interest in Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Drops By 99.5%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the August 31st total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ilustrato Pictures International Price Performance

OTCMKTS ILUS opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Ilustrato Pictures International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the public safety, technology, engineering, and manufacturing sectors in New York, London, and Dubai. The company's Emergency & Response division designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty equipment, vehicles, and related parts and services, including firefighting equipment, firefighting vehicles, and firefighting vehicle superstructures.

