Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Update

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a growth of 170,700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Arjo AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARRJF opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $4.11.
Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arjo AB (publ)
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.