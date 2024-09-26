Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Short Interest Update

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 555.3% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:OPINL opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $15.01.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

About Office Properties Income Trust

opi is a reit focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. opi is managed by the operating subsidiary of the rmr group inc. (nasdaq: rmr), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in newton, massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.