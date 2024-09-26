Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

AEM opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $85.14. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,320,085 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,459,741,000 after buying an additional 58,681 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,320,000 after purchasing an additional 338,264 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,281,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $868,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,769,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $582,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,275 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

