Cameco Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.03 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,125,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,131,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth $32,740,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cameco by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,324,000 after purchasing an additional 452,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,987,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,653,000 after purchasing an additional 437,921 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

