Dayforce Inc Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:DAY)

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dayforce in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dayforce’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dayforce’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of DAY stock opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. Dayforce has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.41 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

