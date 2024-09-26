Brokers Offer Predictions for Coeur Mining, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 424,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 149.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 323,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 193,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after buying an additional 84,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 80,531 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.