Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

CUBI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 83,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 93.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 48,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,504 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,267.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

