Raymond James Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of HBM opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122,794.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 126,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 126,478 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,502,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 979,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 16,569,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,609,000 after buying an additional 114,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

