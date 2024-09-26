Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

SAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,542,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,452,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 434,460 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,048,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,365,000 after purchasing an additional 242,554 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,634,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after purchasing an additional 78,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 42.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after buying an additional 935,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

