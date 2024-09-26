MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth $22,518,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,932,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,981,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,603,000 after buying an additional 696,140 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 73.7% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 596,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,063,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 576,156 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

