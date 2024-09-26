Fifth Third Bancorp to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,392 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,124 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,472,000 after purchasing an additional 734,403 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,641,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

