K92 Mining Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

KNT opened at C$8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.64 and a 12-month high of C$8.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.07.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.48 million. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.24%.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

