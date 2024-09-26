Endeavour Mining Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Endeavour Mining in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$761.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$762.66 million. Endeavour Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 8.83%.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 0.90. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$21.11 and a 1 year high of C$34.24.

Endeavour Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is presently -113.13%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

