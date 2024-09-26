Raymond James Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $10.10.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 16.9% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

