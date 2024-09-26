Raymond James Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.34.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$14.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37.

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

